2 dead after Crawford County mobile home fire

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area of 341S near Cactus Hill and Horne Road

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County fire investigators are on the scene of a double fatal house fire Thursday morning.

According to a news release, it started around 8 a.m. at a home in the 2700-block of Highway 341S between Cactus Hill Road and Horne Road.

Fire Chief Randall Pate says it happened at a single-wide mobile home that had been remodeled. Two people were killed in the fire; a 99-year-old and an 87-year-old.

They are not sure how the two died or how the fire started. State fire marshals are on their way to the scene to investigate.

While the cause is unknown, Pate is warning people to be careful with their Christmas decorations and to check their smoke detector batteries.

This story will be updated when more details are available.