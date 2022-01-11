Cherry Blossom Festival names Critter Fixer veterinarians as parade Grand Marshals

Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson are celebrities in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced Tuesday that Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital will be the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival Parade!

Hodges and Ferguson started Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in 1999. Today, the hospital sees over 20,000 patients each year.

Critter Fixer is showcased on its very own television show Critter Fixers: Country Vets on National Geographic Wild, which just wrapped production of its third season.

According to a press release, the Cherry Blossom Festival will be featured on the show next season as they film about the doctors' experience as Grand Marshals.

The parade will be held Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. in downtown Macon. Applications to participate in the parade will be available on the website beginning Jan. 31.