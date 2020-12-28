Dive teams searching pond in Twiggs County for evidence in murder case

19-year-old Devion Carswell was shot to death last weekend at an apartment complex in Wilkinson County

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Highway 57 in Twiggs County may see a strange sight as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Viewers sent video in to the 13WMAZ newsroom showing more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles on the side of the highway near a pond.

GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Hargrove says they’re out there because the Georgia State Patrol is searching the pond at the request of the GBI. The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office and Gordon Police are also out there assisting.

Hargrove says the search is related to the murder of 19-year-old Devion Carswell in Wilkinson County.

Gordon Police say the fatal shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 in the parking lot of the Prairie Summit Apartments on Westbrook Road.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Gordon Police at 478-628-2323 and ask for Assistant Chief Andy Hester or Chief Mike Hall.