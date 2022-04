Students and staff will not report to school in Dooly County because of the potential for more severe weather Wednesday

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Students and staff will not report to school in Dooly County because of the potential for more severe weather Wednesday, April 6.

That's according to a Facebook post from Dooly County Schools Tuesday night.

The post says all after-school activities are canceled for Dooly students as well.

The weather impacted school schedules Tuesday as students were dismissed early at 1:30 p.m.