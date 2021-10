Georgia State Patrol says it happened when the 74-year-old driver's mower went into the road

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is dead after being hit while on his riding lawn mower Wednesday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 4 p.m. on Georgia 388 near Mount Olive Road in Laurens County.

Their preliminary investigation shows that a zero-turn lawn mower driven by 74-year-old Michael Hogan went into the road and was hit by a car.

Hogan died of his injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.