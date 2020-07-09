'He would tell everybody to show love': Family mourns loss of Hancock County man killed in shooting

Violent crime in Sparta is rare, and two unrelated fatal incidents over the weekend have left families broken and neighbors shocked.

SPARTA, Ga. — People in Sparta are still trying to process the violence that left two people dead, and six people hurt in two unrelated attacks on Sunday.

13WMAZ spoke with the family of Sabreal Taylor, the single fatality in a shooting that sent six others to the hospital.

His cousin, Keeshundra Jett, is sharing Taylor's final message to the world.

"Because I never... we have never had this much devastation, this many deaths, just things like this happening," Jett said.

Taylor's family is heartbroken after he was shot and killed on Sunday.

"I always enjoyed being around him because he was such an uplifting person. He was comical, he loved everybody, there was never a time when other people experienced sadness or just celebrating life [where] he wasn't there for them," Jett said.

She described him as a family man who appreciated life and everyone in it.

"His whole intention of being out was to enjoy life, enjoy his time with people, and to celebrate life," Jett said.

While enjoying life, things took a deadly turn. On Sunday morning, the Hancock County Sheriff's office got a call about shots fired at Faye and Lee Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Of course his twin is broken; they were best friends. It is never going to be the same, here is somebody who is part of his family, who loves his family," said Jett.

After another man was stabbed to death in an unrelated incident Sunday night, she is asking everyone to think before they act.

"With all of that being said...he would tell everybody to show love," Jett said.