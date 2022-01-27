Family of Macon Medal of Honor recipient to release documentary on sergeant's life

The Medal of Honor Society (MOHS) met with relatives and loved ones of the late Sergeant Rodney M. Davis.

MACON, Ga. — The Medal of Honor Society is dedicated to preserving the legacy of each recipient. They met with the family of Sergeant Rodney M. Davis on Thursday to build on a documentary that will tell his story.

Sergeant Davis grew up in Macon, along with four other siblings. He joined the Marine Corps in August of 1961.

Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Vietnam War in 1967, when he threw himself on a grenade to save his comrades.

His older brother, Gordon Davis Jr., says Rodney made the ultimate sacrifice for his country, and the world should know about it.

"How many people you know would have given their lives for something like this," he says. "Even if you had a chance to get away from certain death?"