MACON, Ga. — On Thursday morning, Macon-Bibb County firefighters hung up their hoses and brought out their cooking gloves.

They continued their annual tradition of frying up turkeys for the community. We went to Fire Station #1 to see what keeps them cooking.

"A friend of mind mentioned them because I was looking for a fried turkey for Thanksgiving," Ylice Crews said.

Crews spent Thanksgiving on the hunt for something new.

"It is unusual for us to have turkey, we are normally chicken and hen people, so a turkey is kind of a nice change in pace for us this Thanksgiving," Crews said.

It's a change of pace for Macon-Bibb firefighters too, firing up fryers instead of putting out fires.

"The way it works, we get everything set up on our shift and the next shift is ends up stuck frying the turkey," said Cpl. Robert Billings.

Billings says crews used more than a dozen bottles of grease to fry 30 turkeys at Station #1 near Coliseum Hospital.

"It's easier to just come pick it up, there is no mess, take it home and enjoy it," he said.

Billings says select stations across the county fried up more than 100 turkeys, all for a great cause.

"All of the money off the turkey sales goes to the MDA, which is the Muscular Dystrophy Association," Billings said.

"We have homemade dressing, creamed corn, sweet potatoes, turnips," Crews said.

She is looking forward to sharing the dishes she loves, and showing her thanks to friends and family. The pre-ordered turkeys cost $40.

