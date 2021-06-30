4 people charged with firebombing Eastman Captain D’s

The firebombing happened last month. It damaged the back wall, roof, and power lines

EASTMAN, Ga. — Four people now face charges after a reported firebombing at a fast food restaurant in Dodge County.

According to a news release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, the four are: Kymberly Swars, 32, Christopher Wright, 25, Nedra Deckard, 25, and Tristin Muncy, 24.

Swars and Wright are charged with first degree arson and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Deckard is charged with conspiracy, while Munch is charged with first degree arson and felony obstruction.

The four were arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The firebombing happened just after midnight on May 22. 911 operators were called about a fire that damaged the back wall, roof, and phone lines.