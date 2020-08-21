They plan to give more than 400 boxes of produce to families.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — There have been several food drives happening around Central Georgia to help families get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the City of Fort Valley and the USDA will host a food drive at Festival Park where they plan to give more than 400 boxes of produce to families.

The drive is welcome to the entire Fort Valley community. Social distancing will be encouraged upon arrival.

Organizers ask that you remain in your vehicle as the food will be placed in your car. Each box contains fresh dairy products, meats, and more.

Human resource director Diane Woodson says this is simply about supporting your community through hardship.

"Kids are going to be home and parents need help with their food, and it helps out a lot of people with food insecurities, and when you do that, it's just like giving back to the communities. It's just a great thing," said Woodson.