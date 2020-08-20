After COVID-19 canceled their summer plans, Donta and Jonta Thorpe decided to start a business of their own called Twins Lawn Service.

MACON, Ga. — Two sophomores from Northeast High School decided to start their on business after the pandemic stopped their normal activities for the summer.

A normal summer for Donta and Jonta Thorpe would include attending Upward Bound at Middle Georgia State University, playing football, or going to band camp, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they're not able to participate.

The pair are not old enough to find jobs, so after a little advice from their dad, they decided to start a business of their own called Twins Lawn Service.

Jonta says their parents have always pushed them to succeed no matter what.

"We were always taught if we want something, get it -- don't let nothing get in the way of that, and we were raised not to be a quitter and go after what we want, and that's what we doing," said Jonta.

The boys have mowed lawns for several people so far and are looking forward to expanding their business.