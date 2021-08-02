Former Georgia Military College head coach, athletic director Bert Williams dies

Under his tenure as head football coach, he led the Bulldogs to a 156-58 record – one of the country’s highest win percentages in NJCAA.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia Military College (GMC) is mourning the loss of its former Junior College Athletic Director and head football coach, Bert Williams.

Williams retired from the school in Nov. 2020 after 23 years so he could battle cancer alongside his family. He died Monday, Aug 2.

“Words can’t express what Bert Williams means to our GMC family,” said Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV, USA (Ret.), President of Georgia Military College. “Bert’s leadership and impact have been felt by so many over the years. Coach Williams provided hope and opportunity every student-athlete he encountered, and his love and commitment to GMC was felt by all. He leaves behind a great legacy at Georgia Military College, and it’s one that we will always honor and remember. We will continue to pray for Bert’s wife Cathy who is a GMC Prep School teacher, his son Parker who is a GMC JC offensive line football coach, and son Zach.”

According to a news release from the school, Williams got his start there in 1997 as an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Under his tenure as head football coach, he led the Bulldogs to a 156-58 record – one of the country’s highest win percentages in NJCAA.

That included 10 bowl games, two championship appearances, and one national title.

Williams was inducted into the NJCAA Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and was most recently named to the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame.

The school says Williams was responsible for the addition of several programs in his time as athletic director. That includes sports like soccer, cross country, golf, rifle and more.

“Bert and I have had a friendship going on 19 years and losing him is like losing a family member,” said Rob Manchester, GMC Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. “My two daughters called him Uncle Bert so it’s really tough to lose him personally, but also professionally. Bert was a great mentor to me, and he really made this GMC Athletics program what it is today. I can’t think of a better way to honor Bert’s legacy than to continue producing successful student-athletes here at GMC on and off the field.”