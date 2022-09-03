Fort Valley police officers testify in Demarcus Little trial

The officers gave details on the investigation following Anitra Gunn's disappearance.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On the third day of the Demarcus Little trial in Fort Valley, officers took the stand to describe the investigation into the disappearance of Anitra Gunn.

The day after Gunn died, Little admitted vandalizing her car and her home because he'd seen her with another man.

That's according to a Fort Valley police officer Lieutenant Demetrius Kendrick.

Kendrick says Little admitted seeing her the night before, but says she left around 11. He also told the officer that he'd thrown a brick through her window, and slashed her tires nine days earlier.

The officer says Little got emotional because Gunn had blocked him and was seeing someone else.

Later, another officer testified about searching Little's car trunk that day and finding women's clothing that may have been Gunn's.

He says Little told him it belonged to his sister-in-law, who was stationed in Germany.

Timeline, according to prosecutors:

Little and Gunn got into Gunn’s 2013 Chevy Cruze around 1:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day and went to Waffle House in Byron around 2 a.m.

They left around 2:30 a.m. to go to a home on Chestnut Hill Road owned by Little’s aunt.

Halvorson says Little’s aunt was the last person to see Gunn alive, and the home is where she was strangled to death. He says Little drove Gunn’s car to the back of the home, put her body in the trunk, and drove to Greer Road in Crawford County where her body was eventually found covered in tree limbs and debris.

He says Little admitted to his friend, Jaivon Abron, on Feb. 16 that he killed Gunn.

Prosecutors also said evidence and experts will explain how Little’s phone was tracked to the same woods where Gunn’s body was found between 1:05-1:47 p.m. on the day of her death.