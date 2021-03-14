x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

GBI investigating shooting in Sparta that sent two people to hospital

The two are listed in stable condition.
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

SPARTA, Ga. — A shooting in downtown Sparta early Sunday morning sent two people to Navicent Health Baldwin.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler, the shooting happened outside of a business on Broad Street around 3 a.m.

The two people were driven to the hospital by friends. They are both in stable condition.

There was a get together and someone started shooting, according to Chandler.

Sparta police department called in the GBI to help investigate.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back in at 13WMAZ.com for updates.

Related Articles