GBI investigating shooting in Sparta that sent two people to hospital

SPARTA, Ga. — A shooting in downtown Sparta early Sunday morning sent two people to Navicent Health Baldwin.

According to GBI Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler, the shooting happened outside of a business on Broad Street around 3 a.m.

The two people were driven to the hospital by friends. They are both in stable condition.

There was a get together and someone started shooting, according to Chandler.

Sparta police department called in the GBI to help investigate.