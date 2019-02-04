Drive through Central Georgia and you'll find nine of the 67 farms participating in the Georgia Passport program.

One of those stops is Pearson Farms in Fort Valley.

"You know, it's fun, just getting to stamp them, be the first one in the book," Angela Young from Pearson Farms marketing team said.

Just down the road, you can stop and get another stamp in your passport at Dickey Farms.

"We got lots of strawberries coming in right now, and of course, peaches -- of course, this is the Peach State," Lee Dickey, co-owner of Dickey Farms said.

From the north Georgia mountains to the coast, there's plenty of places to visit and learn about the diversity of Georgia's agriculture.

The farm passport basically turns Georgia into a giant board game: the more farms in the pamphlet you visit, the more prizes you get.

"Five stamps, you get a t-shirt, 10, you get your t-shirt and tumbler, 15, it's a gift card back on the farm, and if you get 20, it's a farm-to-table dinner where you get to eat with a farmer," Kelly Thompson, Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Coordinator said.

The program not only allows people to visit new farms and meet new people, it is also set up teach people something new.

Young from Pearson Farms says the passport definitely serves as a great education tool.

"It's just a good education to see where their food is coming from," Young said.

So explore, eat, snap a photo, and experience all that Georgia agriculture has to offer!

You have until January 10, 2020 to mail in stamped passports.

Passports can be found at any of the 67 participating farms or your county's farm bureau office.

For a list of participating farms: https://www.gfb.org/education-and-outreach/farmmarkets.cms/search/tag/All