Central Georgia hairstylist is set to compete for $10,000 in New Orleans

A Houston County man is gearing up to take on other hairstylists from around the nation.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County man is gearing up to take on other hairstylists from around the nation for $10,000, but for him, it's much more about his passion than the competition.

"Whenever I come to work, it never feels like I'm at a job; it just feels like I'm at home," says Ashton Moss.

Licensed cosmetologist Ashton Moss is now living his dream, which means helping his clients.

"I really want to give these women back their strength and power and make them want to conquer the world and feel confident," says Moss.

Moss also competes in hair competitions around the country, but it began right here in Central Georgia.

"That started my hair battle career, and I just started going from there. I kept going from there. I always told people I never went in expecting to win. Just wanted to show the world my gift," says Moss.

The most he's won from these competitions?

"$6,000. Normally my competitions are like $500, $1,000," says Moss.

His next stop is New Orleans, where he'll compete for $10,000 at the Bronner Brothers hair show. He wants to use the money to usher in a salon to the Houston community, but he wants to use it for more than just hair.