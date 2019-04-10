PERRY, Ga. — Every year, vendors come to the fair to perform, showcase their livestock, or even serve up food.

One of those workers is Jane Harris, who has worked at the Georgia National Fair for more than a decade.

Mama Jane is the type of woman who makes you smile no matter what kind of mood you're in. She started working at the fair back in 1983 to make sure her kids were taken care of.

Before the sun rises, Harris gets everything in place, but her journey started as a way to provide for her family.

"I started doing this to have Christmas money for my kids. Back then, I only had two, so that was my Christmas money. The fair would come to town and I would work," Harris said.

In 1983, Harris worked at the Pensacola Interstate Fair serving up sweet treats.

"I was the only person in the window, and I would have two sides, so I would work one window and go to the other, so sometimes it would just be a big circle I was making all the time," Harris said.

Mama Jane says she never gets tired of working the fair because it is her passion, even after life sent her a roadblock in 2004 when Hurricane Ivan hit Florida.

"The McGrath family that owns The Best Around, they were the first ones to call and say, 'Is everyone alright, is there anything you need?' I said I needed work, so they put me straight to work," Harris recalled.

Since then, Jane has traveled across the country working more than 20 fairs each year. She says her kids help her out every now and then, but they really want her to slow down.

"They all want me to come off the road, I'm getting old. It is getting close to time for me to come off the road, so maybe," Harris said.

Harris says besides her affinity for creating tasty treats, it's the people who keep her traveling.

"The people that come out to the Perry fair, they are just super nice, and you get to know them and their family and get to watch their kids grow up," Harris said.

Mama Jane says no matter what you might be going through, "just keep going, remember your kids, and remember what you are fighting for," and just keep on smiling.

You can visit Mama Jane at the Georgia State Fair at the "The Best Around Town" booth. She is located between the clock tower and the North Gate.

MORE FROM THE GEORGIA NATIONAL FAIR

'It just makes me feel safe:' Georgia National Fair safety tips for families

Baby barn open for the second year at Georgia National Fair

Ways to save money at this year's Georgia National Fair

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.