PERRY, Ga. — Some families are planning their fair time budget. With the rides, food, and tickets to get in -- the overall price can really add up.

Rickey Hayes scrolls through the discounts page on his Georgia National Fair app.

"Sneak a peek. Yeah, it's $6," says Hayes.

Hayes says he has been at the fair every year since it started 30 years ago, making him somewhat of an expert on saving cash while still having fun.

"Like last year, we budgeted and decided it was cheaper to buy season passes than just go buy tickets every day," says Hayes.

How can you make your trip to the fair cheaper? Well, let's start with paying to get in.

The cheapest tickets are on specialty days.

Thursday is Opening Day. Tickets cost $6 for adults and seniors. Kids 10 and under get in for free with an adult.

Next Monday, the 7th, is Patriotic Day. Admission tickets are free for all military and their family with military IDs.

Thursday the 10th is College Day. College students with valid ID will get half-price admission.

"When we rode rides before we had kids, we'd pick the armband nights to go just because you didn't have to buy tickets for the rides," says Hayes.

On six different days, you can buy a wristband for $20. With that on your wrist, the rides are endless.

All the energy from rides might make you hungry.

"We typically plan one day during the fair to have a date night where we spend 40 bucks on fair food. Other days, we'll take food and snacks and drinks, and stuff like that." says Hayes.

Each day, food vendors will have different on-site specials.You won't know what they are until you get there unfortunately.

"We typically know where everything is unless they change the layout," says Hayes.

You may not have 30 years of experience like Hayes, but if you follow some of his advice, you might save money like him.

