Georgia National Fairgrounds host dinosaur adventure exhibit for families

The adventured featured life-sized dinosaurs and a gift shop and play area for children.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — People got to learn about creatures of the past in Perry on Saturday.

The Dinosaur Adventure crew made their way to give viewers a glimpse of ancient times. Many say the exhibit exceeded their expectations.

Michael Akins and his wife Faith say they discovered his son ,Hudson's, likeness for dinosaurs whenever the family would go shopping.

"Every single dinosaur stuffed animal or t-shirt. He just had to have it," Michael said.

"He always wanted the dinosaurs," Faith said.

Tracy Billings says her daughter's obsession with dinosaurs started at an early stage.

"She was about one," Tracy said, "stomping around the house like a little dinosaur."

Her daughter says her favorite dinosaur is a triceratops.

Taylor and his wife Mary Priestly say they weren't expecting the exhibit to check all of their boxes.

"It's educational, not in front of the big tv screen and it's out of the heat." Taylor says.

The event went on from Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Sunday rom 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.