'It's a perfect fun pairing': Girl Scout cookies, beer pairing event at Macon's Society Garden

Saturday's weather is looking good, like a perfect day to enjoy some beer and... cookies?

MACON, Ga. — The Society Garden in Macon is bringing back its classic Girl Scout Cookie and Beer pairing event Saturday.

Owner Meagan Evans says the event is a "huge success" when they've done it in the past. Unfortunately, they couldn't do it during the pandemic, but it's back now!

There will be two flights; a dark and light combination of beer and... Girl Scout cookies?

"It's a perfect fun pairing," Evans said. She has two girls who are Girl Scouts.

"We were like, 'We need to sell some cookies, how can we do that?'" she said.

But the idea isn't completely theirs.

"We didn't invent this, there are beer gardens all over the country that do things like this," said Evans.

They've got all the classic cookies, of course, and one new kind. This year's new cookie is called the Adventurefuls -- a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The event is from 1-6 p.m., or until they are out of cookies. They'd sold out in previous years, so you should get there early if you want a taste.