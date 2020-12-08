GMC Prep School confirms cases of COVID-19

The school says they have disinfected and deep cleaned all facilities at the GMC Prep School

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Military College Prep School in Milledgeville has been disinfected and cleaned after positive cases of COVID-19 in students.

According to a statement from the school that 13WMAZ received Wednesday afternoon, they are “aware of cases reported of students” in the Prep School.

It says the school’s Health Services team notified faculty, parents of students in the grade levels of the positive cases and close contacts about the possibility of exposure.

The school says all the prep school facilities have since received a deep cleaning and disinfection.

Per DPH guidance, any student of faculty member that returns a positive test must quarantine and can return 10 days after their test if they are no longer showing symptoms.

The school says per its COVID-19 policies, ‘any of our GMC family is required to stay home if they have a fever or show other symptoms.’