MACON, Ga. — In the midst of the Halloween holiday, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone to be careful. Here are some tips to make sure your Halloween is more safe than scary.

It's a creepy sight on Pio Nono Avenue.

"This is part of our haunted house we are working on, it has been a big hit every year," Corporal Emmett Bivins said.

RELATED: Rainy Halloween makes some Central Georgia events change plans

Scary clowns, spiders, and maybe even roaches might give you a scare.

"We will also have several games and plenty of candy, we will have food," Bivins said.

But before you get a sugar rush, Bibb County deputies want you to stay safe.

"Make sure that their costumes are comfortable, make sure they have some sort of reflective or safety lights on them. I know some of the safety lights are popular right now," Bivins said.

Bivins says parents should check their kids' candy before they dive in.

"Makes sure that they observe the candy. There is some fake candy. There are many drugs that look like regular candy," Bivins said.

He also recommends going to community events to keep your kids safe from predators.

"There are many churches, many organizations that will be having events, a lot of fall events. I would say go to them opposed to going to neighborhoods," Bivins said.

So make sure you hang to these tips.

"It's not like we want to rain on their parade, but we want to make sure everyone enjoys it, and we want everyone to be safe," Bivins said.

If you want to check out the haunted house at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office's fall festival, it's from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bivins says you will see more deputies on the road Thursday because of the rain forecast.

RELATED: What are Central Georgia's law enforcement agencies doing about sex offenders on Halloween?

RELATED: List: Central Georgia trick-or-treat times, Halloween events

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.