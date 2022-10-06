Hawkinsville golf tournament to raise scholarship money for Houston County students

Organizers say each year, the event gets bigger and bigger, and they're expecting more than 100 golfers to turn out this weekend.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Southern Hills Golf & Country Club will host the 9th annual William L. Turner Golf Classic this weekend.

The golf tournament raises scholarship money for Houston County high school students.

Each hole has its own theme, like the "Margarita Hole," where golfers can take a sip of the drink.

There will also be food, music, and even a cigar cart.