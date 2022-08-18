Here's some events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13

It's Friday Eve! It's time to bring in the weekend and add some of these top Macon events to your itinerary.

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

FRIDAY:

- The Macon Pops will be hosting "Twenty Two for '22" concert at Hawkins Arena at Mercer University at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature guest artists Grace Asbury & Hunter Callahan.

This setlist will feature a hit song from each year beginning with the year 2000 through today.

You can get tables to the event or purchase individual stadium seats, and students tickets are only $14!

Here's the full list of prices:

Executive Table for 10 – $540; Ind. Seat – $54

Premium Table for 10 – $440; Ind. Seat- $44

Stadium Seats $24; Student tickets $14

To purchase a full table, you can call 478-301-5470.

SATURDAY:

- The Macon film festival kicked off on Thursday, and runs through Sunday.

You can get tickets for screenings that run from 10 a.m. - 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A variety of screenings and passes will be offered, and you can check out their website for ticket prices and full schedule of films.

The festival HQ will be at the Grand Opera House, and open Thursday and Friday from 10-5 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Several locations in Macon will host screenings, so be sure to check the right location of your film and get there early!

- Bird Walk with Amy Alderman held at the Arts and Sciences Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

If you love seeing birds or walking in nature, this event is a nice way to get outside and see some animals.

The cost of the event is covered in Museum admission, and all are welcome to go on the bird walk.

SUNDAY:

- Startup Studios free art day on Sunday from 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

You can enjoy an art day painting with some friends while sipping on some refreshments.

You can paint a canvas or wood block, and the studio will provide acrylic colors and brushes for you to use.

The studio also has a craft beer bar and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages you can buy while you work.

- A Soundbath and AIReal Yoga Nidra will be held at Sparks Yoga in Macon at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The experience lasts 75 minutes, and includes a yoga session with a Soundbath as well as meditation.

It is an excellent way to relax, and release stress and tension before the start of a new week!

Spaces are limited, and you can sign up here.