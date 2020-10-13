Here's everything we know about President Trump's Macon rally

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and the event begins at 7:00 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — With Election Day less than a month away, President Trump is making a stop in Macon for a Make America Great Again rally.

He will be at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Friday night to greet his supporters.

Bibb County GOP Chairman Calvin Palmer says he will be there.

"We're loving it. I mean, we're getting people to sign up to volunteer, people are getting their tickets to go and it looks like its going to be a great event," he said.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the president is set to take the stage at 7:00 p.m.

Chair of the Bibb County Democratic Party Dr. Anissa Jones says she thinks having the rally while the county is still dealing with the pandemic is a bad idea.

"It's irresponsible," she said. "We may disagree on some fundamental values and things like that, but that doesn't mean that I want people to get COVID. I don't. I am very worried about those that are making the decision to put themselves in that situation, even if it's not from Trump, but others that they don't know."

As of now, the city will not say where crowds will gather at the airport, how many people will be let inside or what safety precautions will be put in place.

When President Trump visited the Macon airport back in 2018, there were about 12,500 people inside the event and around 6,000 outside.

As for parking, we don't know the specifics yet, but the last time he was here, people were told to park at the now-closed Boeing Plant at 1821 Avondale Mill Road and shuttle buses would drive people in.

We do know the rally won't be at the same hangar where the president spoke two years ago, because last year Stevens Aviation moved into the North Hangar.

"Donald Trump really loves Bibb County. He's been here several times and of course Bibb County really loves Donald Trump, so we love to see it when he comes," Palmer said.

He says he is not too worried about potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the rally.

"I think people should do what they think is the wise thing to do in this. I think people are smart enough to know what's the best avenue to take and if you need to wear a mask, you wear a mask," he said.

Jones says because of the COVID-19 safety concerns, she doesn't understand why candidates can't stick to virtual rallies to keep people safe.

"We use all forms of media, technology that we have at our disposal to be able to communicate," she said. "But we're still getting the same message across. It's gonna have the same energy and enthusiasm and effectiveness."

She says she would have the same concerns if it was Presidential candidate Joe Biden coming to town.

"I don't want to put myself in a position where I could be hurting someone else and we all should be thinking about that for our community, because we still have to be here when he's gone."

In 2016, according to Politico.com, President Trump received 39 percent of the vote in Bibb County compared to 59 percent for Hilary Clinton.

The President received nearly 60 percent of the vote in Houston County compared to 38 percent for Clinton.