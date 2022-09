Friends and families danced and the flea market was open for anyone who wanted to shop.

MACON, Ga. — Families and friends gathered together on Sunday at Smiley's Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road in Macon for live music and entertainment.

People were dancing and laughing with one another, and enjoying cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and other places.

The event honors Hispanic Heritage month, but invited all backgrounds of people.

The festival started at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, and continued until about 5 p.m. that afternoon.