Historic Macon Flea Market open to the public this weekend

It's once again time for Macon to stop and shop at the Spring Flea Market hosted by Historic Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Historic Macon's largest flea market is back, and just in time for spring shopping.

Friday night's VIP event served as the kickoff to the Spring Flea Market, which is taking place at the organization's warehouse on Oglethorpe Street.

Shoppers paid $75 for tickets, allowing them first dibs on hundreds of items up for sale.

Saturday and Sunday are free to the public, and shoppers can buy everything from electronics to garden accessories.

Historic Macon Director of Engagement Stafford Gudenrath explained the impact of this flea market.

"Everything that we make, all the proceeds from this in April and our flea market in October, goes into that mission," said Gudenrath. "Any project that you see Historic Macon doing around town, this is a huge, huge part of it."