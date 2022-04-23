Houston County Board of Education hold Bus Drive Job Fair to fill positions

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Board of Education needs your held filling their bus driver positions.
On Saturdays Bus Driver Job Fair, the board said they needed to drive more than 14,000 students twice a day.
Drivers get paid between $18 and $28 an hour and monitors get paid between $10 to $17 an hour.
The Houston County Transportation Director Tom Walmer says they're trying to plan ahead for next fall.
"I told people today like I always do in these presentations. I have great trainers that work for me and we can train almost anybody to drive a school bus, but you got to care about the children. The job title is bus driver, and that's what you do, but what you're really doing is you're transporting and of course everybody's heard the saying, essential cargo," he said.
For more information or to apply you can call (478) 329-2218.
RELATED ARTICLES: