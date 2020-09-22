All Houston County cities have made trick-or-treating hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County is preparing for a fun, but safe Halloween. All of Houston County has made trick-or-treating hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kate Hogan is the Centerville Director of Economic Development. She said they want people to have fun while taking safety precautions.

"Houston County and the three cities are really good about making these decisions very carefully and making the right decision for our residents and public health and safety. So we've all been in constant communication," said Hogan.

"The city of Centerville is going to have a trick-or-treating event where people can just drive through and get bag of candy from mayor and council, so I think there's some really creative opportunities to still celebrate while adhering to CDC recommendations and social distancing guidelines," she said.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said people should respect those who chose to not participate this year.

"I would encourage citizens to realize that if somebody doesn't have their porch light on or they have a sign up that they don't want to participate, just respect that and, and move on to the to the next to the next house," said Mayor Toms.

He also said people can be creative and implement masks into their costume.

"Wear the mask and just make sure you're as careful as you possibly can be during this time. But then having said all of that, please enjoy and enjoy each other's company from a distance," he said.