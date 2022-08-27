'I couldn't ask for a better tennis facility': Macon tennis center gets national award for player accessibility

The Randy Stephens Tennis Center works to be accessible to the entire community

MACON, Ga. — Two years into the game, the Randy Stephens Tennis Center on Houston Road in Macon is winning national awards.

The center won the United States Tennis Association's Outstanding Facility award.

"I could not ask for a better tennis facility," says Patsy Bendall, Macon Area Tennis Association Adult Local League Coordinator.

County Manager Bobby Walker says on a regular basis, the Ralph Stephens Center serves nearly 1,000 tennis players and that doubles for league games.

Bendall says she plays tennis daily and the centers 22 full-sized courts are great for tournaments, fundraisers, and community gatherings.

"To have everyone together instead of in certain circumstances, you might have to go to another facility to play. We can do it all right here and they also offer pickleball, too," Bendall adds.

Randy Stephens won the award alongside 33 other facilities. Each facility being judged in areas like overall layout, center amenities, participation in USTA programs, and accommodations for players.

Walker says the center works hard to be accessible to all and, "Include the entire community and not just make it so that you have to be affluent to play tennis," adding that everyone can swing the racket.

"Especially to those in the past who have not seen tennis as a possibility."

The center welcomes people of all ages.

"Very, very, young to very, very old, and trust me, I know because I'm on the very, very old side," says Bendall, "But you really can. I mean, you can move as much as you want to. You just make sure your smart enough to hook up with a partner who runs a lot more.".

Nyquira Waller works at the facility and started playing tennis four months ago.

"I was very nervous, very nervous at first, but once I started playing I did grow to love it," says Waller.

Waller recently won two matches, and says the practice and positive environment helped her grow her confidence. She encourages everyone to come play.

"Just get out and play," says Waller

"Definitely come out and try it," adds Bendall.

Walker says this award wouldn't be possible without the county commissioners and Mayor Miller's support for recreation.

He also thanks his staff who have worked hard to make Randy Stephens accessible to the surrounding community.

The center is now focused on building partnerships with the surrounding schools.

If your interested in getting connected you can call the Randy Stephens Tennis Center or email Bobby Walker at rd@maconbibb.us