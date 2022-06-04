'I know I will never forget it': Macon's Fish N' Pig honors boat crash victim with bandstand

William Childs died from his injuries last year when a speedboat hit him and other coworkers at Lake Tobesofkee.

MACON, Ga. — Last July, there was a boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee that killed one man and left others injured. Now, the restaurant he used to work at will dedicate a bandstand in his memory.

"It was a horrible tragedy," said co-owner of the Fish N' Pig, Allen Justice.

On June 4, 2022, Fish N' Pig plan to unveil Will's Bandstand at their restaurant at 4 p.m.

William (Will) Childs and some of his coworkers were on a boat at the dock behind Fish N' Pig when a speed boat crashed into them. Jeannie Childs, the mother of Will Childs, said he "was always fun loving and always on the go."

Will was the assistant manager at the time of his death and loved going to music festivals. Jeannie Childs says that Will's Bandstand will be permanent.

"For me, it's a way to for Will's memory to live on. I think -- I mean, I know I will never forget it," Childs said.

Childs said she never expected this to happen and even though Will is gone, he would want her to continue to live her life.

"Honestly, without the love and support from Will's Fish N Pig family and Molly and Lindsey, and Doc, and all... I couldn't imagine," Childs said.

Eric Head, 57, has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges. The indictment says Head was drinking will driving his motorboat when he crashed into the pontoon boat that Will and other Fish N' Pig coworkers were on.