MACON, Ga. — Dive crews are searching for a missing man at Lake Tobesofkee.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he was originally told crews had recovered the man's body, but later told us the man is still missing.

He says the man was reported missing just after 5:30 Saturday evening.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins told us a dive team was also called out to search Saturday afternoon.

Our 13 WMAZ crew at Claystone Park reports seeing caution tape blocking off a portion of the park, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, fire department, and Department of Natural Resources there as well.

Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells us they were searching for a 32-year-old Warner Robins man.

They are not releasing his name right now.

This is a developing story, stick to 13WMAZ for updates.

