'It's beautiful': Macon Christmas parade held after one year off due to COVID-19

The parade saw plenty of community members out enjoying time together.

MACON, Ga. — We may not have snow and ice here in Central Georgia, but it was still a winter wonderland on the streets of downtown Macon Sunday. 

The county spread a little Christmas cheer with the 2021 'Macon Merry' holiday parade!

It started from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and wove through downtown.

Mayor Lester Miller led the way as the parade's grand marshal, followed by floats, marching bands and performers.

People lined the streets excited for the event's return after taking a year off because of COVID-19.

"It's beautiful out here. You get to see all the beautiful Macon people together. There's one chance to live your life and everybody's out here smiling, having a good time. That's all I can say," Bryan Jackson said.

"It's been really fun to see all the families out together and see everyone back together after a crazy few years," Mallory McDaniel said. 

