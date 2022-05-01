Jones County High School's random safety screenings aim to keep weapons, drugs out of classrooms

The school says administrators will start randomly screening classrooms with handheld metal detectors

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from coverage of the arrests of four teens after a gun was fired in the Jones County High School gym in December.

Jones County High School says they are implementing new measures to keep students safe on campus.

According to a Facebook post on the school's page, administrators will start randomly screening classrooms with handheld metal detectors in an effort to keep weapons and other prohibited items out of the school.

These include vapes, pepper spray, pocket knives, Tasers, and drugs and drug paraphernalia.

This comes after four teenagers were arrested when someone fired a gunshot in the Jones County High School gym during a basketball game in December.

The gym was evacuated and they found a single shot was fired during a fight between people from the two schools.

The driver, 17-year-old Dewayne Russell, and the car’s occupants were charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus, possession of marijuana, possess of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of a firearm by a minor, and party to a crime.

Staff and administrators at the high school helped identify people involved in the fight as former or current students. The teen who is charged with the shooting was identified as Jailan Letravis Lester.