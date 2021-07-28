L.H. Williams hosting 'Back 2 School' bookbag giveaway on Saturday

Students will be given school supplies and a day of fun to start the new year

MACON, Georgia — A Macon neighborhood recreation center will be helping kids head back to school this weekend.

This Saturday, the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization and L.H. Williams Reaction Center will join forces for a bookbag giveaway.

The groups have over 250 mesh or clear bookbags that will be given out, as well as other school supplies including paper, glue sticks, binders, and much more.

L.H. Williams Center supervisor Christopher Austin says it's important that each child has what they need for the upcoming school year.

"With us being here on site at the school, we see a lot of kids that don't have supplies, that don't have book bags throughout the school year," Austin said. "So our goal is to get together and make sure we supply our community with what they need for the upcoming academic school year."

The giveaway will take place at the center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.