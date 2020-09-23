List: Ways your family can celebrate fall in Central Georgia

There are several ways your family can enjoy all fall has to offer in Central Georgia, even during a pandemic.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has canceled several major Central Georgia fall favorites, some places around the region are still offering ways to celebrate the season in a safe and socially distanced way.

257 Georgia Highway 212 in Eatonton, Saturdays and Sundays hayrides run throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch or enjoy a hay ride with your family.

50 Lane Road in Fort Valley, October 1 to October 31 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy foods like soft pretzels with cheese, chili cheese dog and fried oreos.

952 Empire Chester Highway in Cochran, for the month of October Fridays 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate fall and agriculture, go through a hay bale maze and a pumpkin patch.

5075 Hawpond Road in Ashburn, October 3, 10, 24, 31 and November 7 activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wagon rides, pig races, farm animals, giant playground, tricycle track and duck races.

Flashlight Night

October 10, 24 and 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Use your GPS and flashlights to find the checkpoints through our 8 acre corn maze.

105 South Green Street in Dexter, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is a pumpkin patch for families, and more socially distanced activities.

2nd Street in Montrose, open Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come out for a scare at the haunted house in Montrose.

200 West Hancock Street in Milledgeville, October 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hear about Milledgeville’s spooky and sinister past during the Ghosts of Milledgeville Walking Tours.

CLOSED/CANCELLED THIS SEASON

Lane Southern Orchard Fall Festival in Fort Valley

The Rock Ranch Fall Saturdays in The Rock

Georgia National Fair in Perry

Deep Roots Festival in Milledgeville

Troup Corn in Dublin

Elliott Farms in Lizella

Georgia Gourd Festival in Griffin