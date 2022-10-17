LIST: Beer, jazz and more as festivals set to take place all over Central Georgia this weekend

Check out these five festivals taking place in Central Georgia this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — This weekend this is not one but five festivals happening across Central Georgia for residents to visit. There will be food, fun and more.

On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours and of course food.

You can pre-order online and get a taste of Greece right here at home. The festival runs all weekend at the Holy Cross Orthodox Church on First Street starting at 11 a.m. each day.

In Hawkinsville on Saturday, the Ocmulgee Riverfest comes to Mile Branch Riverfront Park. There will be cookoffs, a petting zoo, and the annual duck race. Tickets for the race are $5 each or five for $20.

The ducks drop at 10:30 a.m. and the fun ends around 8:30 p.m. with fireworks.

The Jazz Association of Macon and the neighbors of Riverdale Drive will be hosting the 19th annual Jazz and Arts Block Party. The event will begin on Saturday at noon. There will be art, food and of course the smooth sounds of jazz. It all goes down on Riverdale Drive in Macon.

The Macon Beer Festival will serve up over 100 varieties of craft beer and wine on Saturday during the Macon Beer Fest.

It includes food, arts and crafts, and a Pints Pacer 5K race. The fun begins at 3 p.m. in downtown Macon.

Last but not least, if you are in the music mood you can head to the Deep Roots Festival in Milledgeville. All day Saturday there will be an artist market, an open car show, a steak cook-off, and of course the sweet sounds of local bands and artists. The full day of nonstop entertainment begins at 10 a.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

