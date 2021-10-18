Macon Bacon Halloween Classic offers costume contest, trunk-or-treating

Come out for a fun night of ghost, goblins, and baseball

MACON, Georgia — Folks in Macon can enjoy a fun night of ghosts, goblins and baseball this weekend.

The Macon Bacon is holding its Halloween Classic on Saturday, Oct. 23. The Bacon will face off against the Eggs in a 7-inning game.

Both teams will wear their spookiest Halloween costumes during the game and there will be plenty of candy on hand for trunk-of-treating.

Fans are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest. Macon Bacon President Brandon Raphael says the day will be all about having a good time.

“It's all about having fun. I mean, think about coming to a game in October. It's going to be nice and cool out here. It's going to be a lot of fun… obviously with the players wearing costumes, our coaches wearing costumes,” he said.

The gates at Luther Williams Field will open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m. Tickets in the general admission section are $10 and tickets in the field box section are $15.