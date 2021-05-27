Macon businesses say downtown film productions a mixed blessing due to road closings

MACON, Georgia — If you're driving in downtown Macon, some roads there have closed for a movie filming.
Tyler Perry's film company is filming scenes for a movie called "A Jazzman's Blues."
Those street closings began at 7 a.m. Thursday and will last through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
They include Second Street between Cherry and Mulberry streets.
Paramount Barbershop Owner Teresa Spencer says movies filming downtown can be a blessing and a curse for business.
"Sometimes, it brings business because some of the crews, when they're on their break, they might come in and get a haircut or a tape or something like that or shampoo. It blocks the traffic off, though, but we're used to it now, so the customers understand," Spencer said.
More than a dozen movies have filmed scenes in Macon in recent years including "42," "The Fifth Wave," "Trouble with the Curve," and "Need for Speed."