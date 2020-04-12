Martha Bowman United Methodist Church is hosting an outdoor showing of the movie, "Home Alone."

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for a family-friendly, socially-distanced event to get you in the Christmas spirit this weekend, one Macon church is inviting people to come out for a free movie screening.

This Sunday, Martha Bowman United Methodist Church is hosting an outdoor showing of the movie, "Home Alone." According to a post on the church's Facebook page, in addition to the film, there will be also be a food truck available for you buy snacks for the viewing. They're also offering free popcorn and s'mores.

The post says the event is free, but you must bring your own chair.