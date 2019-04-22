Macon County commissioner Bob Melvin was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Monday, a fundraiser created by his wife and a friend called "Bikers for Bob Melvin" presented a $900 check to Central Georgia Cancer Care.

They say the money will provide insurance and medicine for folks who cannot afford it. Melvin says throughout his treatment process, doctors took great care of him, and now, he wants to do the same for someone else.

"I can't express enough the type of care I received from my doctors, the staff here -- everybody has been willing to help, and when I'm able to help someone else, it's not about me, it's about helping someone else. That's when I receive my blessing from God for me and my family," Melvin said. He says he wants to continue bringing more attention to the cause of people fighting multiple myeloma.

