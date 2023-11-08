'Just a confirmation that someone cares': Macon domestic violence shelter hoping for state grant

Sen. Jon Ossoff says Congress is providing $3 million in grants that state-certified domestic violence shelters can apply for.

MACON, Ga. — A cup of coffee and making breakfast can seem mundane.

However, for those who stay at the Crisis Line & Safe House, it's sometimes the only normal thing they have.

“If they've been fighting for their lives. If they've been scared to go to sleep each night, they need somewhere they feel safe,” Shelter Director Suzanne Walker said.

There were more than 42,000 cases of family violence reported in 2021, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence.

Some of those folks need a safe place to go. The Crisis Line & Safe House's shelter is a place where victims of sexual assault and domestic violence can stay.

“We operate a 24/7 crisis hotline, we also have a legal services program, a counseling program, and a sexual assault program,” Walker said.

Now, there are 47 state-certified domestic violence shelter programs that may get a boost from the state.

Sen. Jon Ossoff says Congress is providing $3 million in grants that shelters can apply for.

“We want to feel like a comfortable place that you can come home to," she said.

Walker says up to 12 people can stay here, eat, do laundry, have a safe place for kids to play and relax. Folks can stay for a night to a couple of months when they’re ready and comfortable to leave.

“Everything at Crisis Line & Safe House is totally free," Walker said. "There is no charge."

However, making a house a home is expensive. Walker says domestic violence programs are underfunded across the state.

Walker says they're funded by state, federal and local grants, donations and fundraisers.

But the Victims of Crime Act, a federal fund created to compensate victims of crime, is a critical source of funding.

According to Walker, funds from the Victims of Crime Act, also known as VOCA, cover about half of their entire budget, and last year it was a third of its funding.

“Our VOCA funding is in danger of being cut,” Walker said. “So, there is less and less money available. Everyone is anxious about what are we gonna do.”

She says without funding, they can't have staff or the food, clothes, and resources victims need to have a home.

“So, anytime our representatives see the importance of domestic violence work, we appreciate it," Walker said.

That’s because Senator Jon Ossoff says Congress is providing $3 million for domestic violence resources that programs can apply for.

“Anything will make a difference. Anything will help," Walker said. "Just that confirmation that someone cares."

The money will be given to the state of Georgia's Criminal Justice Coordination Council, which will distribute grants.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, it is important to know there are resources here in Central Georgia.

The Crisis Line and Safe House has a 24/7 hotline at 478-745-9292. You can contact the safe shelter at 478-738-9800. You can also call anonymously if you’d like to keep your identity secret.

There's also Wings in Dublin at 478-272-8000. You can contact their shelter at 478-272-2129.

They're a state-certified family violence and sexual assault intervention program.

There’s also the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia which has a women's domestic violence and recovery program at 478- 743-5445.

Lastly, there’s the Salvation Army in Warner Robins that offers support services at 478-923-6294.