Macon Little Theatre's first musical of the season is '9 to 5: The Musical'

MACON, Ga. — The sounds and songs of Dolly Parton have made their way to Macon Little Theatre with their production of '9 to 5: The Musical.'

Based on the classic movie, the show contains music and lyrics from Dolly Parton and centers on the lives of three women as workplace frustrations lead them to attempt to change their office for the better.

'9 to 5: The Musical' is the first big musical production of the season at Macon Little Theatre. After nearly three weeks of preparing, the show opened on Nov. 12.

“It’s a fun comedy, it’s great happy music, it’s got powerful female leads in it and we’re really excited about this show,” said Artistic Director JP Haynie.

Haynie says the nearly 30-year-old musical is still relevant today.

“The importance of feeling valued in you workplace I think still speaks a lot to modern audiences, especially in this day and age where people are re-evaluating their jobs and making sure they feel well cared for and treated and respected in their workplace,” he said.

The entire cast for this show is made up of people who live in Central Georgia and Haynie, a native himself, says that Macon has a uniquely dense population of high-quality talent for a community of its size.

“We're certainly passionate about being able to present, especially some of these performers that we have in this show, to our community so that people can see, you know these are the stars of tomorrow right here on our stage,” he said.

You can see 9 to 5: The Musical in its final weekend performances on Thursday, Nov. 18 until Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. The show on Sunday is at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Macon Little Theatre’s box office any Tuesday or Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m., or online. Front doors and day-of ticket sales open one hour prior to show time.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for those 60+, and $10 for students with their student ID. The Macon Little Theatre is located at 4220 Forsyth Road.