Macon Little Theatre prepares for show ahead of stormy weekend

COVID-19 and then a storm threatened the show, but Stratford Academy stepped in to help!

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Little Theatre almost had to cancel the Wizard of Oz show -- again. Thankfully, Stratford Academy stepped up to save the day!

The show was on the playbill to happen last year, but COVID-19 cancelled everything.

It was Cassidy Hall's senior chance in the spotlight after growing up in the theatre.

"It was like everything I cared about was falling apart," she said.

J.P Haynie is the theater's producing director.

He says COVID-19 is still a concern, so they planned to stage the performance at the field on the Stratford campus.

Then, just like a wicked witch, a storm churned up in the gulf.

"We just kept looking at the weather getting worse and worse. At first, we thought we'd lose Sunday, and then Saturday was gone," he said.

But, the folks at Stratford said the show will go on! They offered their gymnasium for free.

Over a year without income has left the theatre scrambling to get ticket sales going again.

"We desperately need to return to production to be viable as a business," Haynie said.

Kids like Cassidy that missed their senior year got an invite to come back.

More fans can fit into the bleachers, and they won't have to deal with heat or rain.

"It's definitely a happy ending for sure," Haynie said.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and there are discounts for children.