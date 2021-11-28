x
Macon man in critical condition after domestic dispute with son

the incident happened on the 3000 block of Cook Circle Friday evening.
Credit: 13WMAZ

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on the 3000 block of Cook Circle Friday evening. 

According to a press release, at 5:46 p.m. 54-year-old Allen Purser had received a serious head injury during a domestic dispute with his juvenile son. 

Purser was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed to be in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

