Macon man opens hot dog spot, plans to launch food truck later this year

Hank's Food Truck has chicken, sausage, vegan hot dogs, and more. They also offer nearly 20 toppings.

MACON, Ga. — A new restaurant opened recently at the Macon Flea Market and the owner is planning on hitting the road with a food truck later this year.

Hank's Food Truck owner Hank Howard sells “any way you want it” hot dogs, and he says he’s set to have a grand opening for a food truck this December.

“We actually have a base of operations here at the indoor flea market on Eisenhower Parkway,” Howard said. “We have our food truck being built right now.”

At Hank’s, folks can get several different types on hot dogs, including chicken, turkey, sausage, bratwurst, and even vegan dogs.

“It was just a passion of mine to be able to serve the public and I felt like hot dogs was pretty simple and something that a lot of people like and enjoy,” Howard said.

There are also nearly 20 different toppings to choose from, like bell peppers, baked beans, pineapple, bacon bits, and more.

“We try to make sure we offer something for everyone,” Howard said.

Howard says some favorites include the All American Dog, Hank’s Chili Cheese Dog, the Coleslaw Dog, and the Crunchy Dog with crispy onions.

Howard is a first-time business owner.

“It is very exciting,” Howard said.

He says he’s proud to serve Central Georgia and he invites the community to build-their-own unique hot dog.

“Being able to open a business, first of all, and being able to provide something for the community, be able to create opportunities for other people to have employment – it’s great,” he said.