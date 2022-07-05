Macon man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

Zaccheus Kendrick is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Hashim Haugabook.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is sentenced for a Murder that took place in Oglethorpe in 2021.

On March 11 of that year, Oglethorpe Police and first responders were called to the scene of a car accident on Kaigler Street in Oglethorpe.

The GBI was called to assist in the case, and the early investigation results showed Hashim Haugabook was killed before the car accident happened.

Coroner Brenda Oglesby told 13WMAZ that Haugabook had been shot once.

On Tuesday, Kendrick was sentenced to life in prison after his conviction on June 30.

The jury found Kendrick guilty of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The 19 -year old was one of two defends on trial last week for Haugabook’s murder.

Makevion Bonner, the codefendant in the case, was found not guilty on all counts.

Five people were arrested in connection with Haugabook’s murder, but Kendrick and Bonner were the only two facing murder charges.