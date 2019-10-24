MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after a man drove his car through a convenience store Wednesday night.

Witnesses say a truck plowed through the front of the Exxon Gas station on Mercer University Drive.

There is no information about the driver or why he crashed into the building.

Cleanup crews arrived on the scene to clear the area.

