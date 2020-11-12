The goal of the event is to bring peace within the city and help people around Macon-Bibb to solve their conflicts without gun violence.

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, people will have a chance to come together against violence.

A "Park and Pray for Peace" rally will be held at Macon Memorial Gym. The goal of the event is to bring peace within the city and help people around Macon-Bibb to solve their conflicts without gun violence.

Social distancing is encouraged and people will be able to park in the large field area and join in for prayer.

Organizer Lisa Watson says they just want to help because families are hurting.

"We want peace, we're praying for peace. We want to stop the shooting, we want to save a life, we just want to stop the senseless killings, violence, and save a life. We want people to get the tools needed for conflict resolution without killing," said Watson.