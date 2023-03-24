Macon teen charged with murder, denied bond after allegedly stabbing 16-year-old

According to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report, the fight may have started on Instagram.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teen is in jail after a deadly stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office released new details from the case, as Zanaria Rashada made her first court appearance.

The sheriff's office says the stabbing happened at Waverly Pointe Apartments just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. They say the argument could have started on popular social media app, Instagram.

"You're charged with murder. Do we understand the charge?" Magistrate Judge Valencia Jones asked Rashada.

"Yes," she replied.

According to the report, Rashada sent messages to 16-year-old Gregory Smith on Instagram, asking him to come to the apartment complex.

The report says when Smith got there, Rashada was holding a weapon.

It says Smith told her he would 'fight her if she dropped it.' That's when investigators say Rashada stabbed smith once in the chest with a knife.

"Court will not be granting you a bond. You will be bound over to Superior Court. I also need to inform you that you have a state court probation hold on you," Jones told Rashada.

She also said there was a hold on Rashada for something that happened in Lamar County.

The sheriff's office says Rashada had a warrant there.

So far, they've not released a motive or said how the two knew each other. They did say Smith was a runaway from the Georgia Industrial Children's Home on North Mumford Road.

Rashada waived a commitment hearing, where her charges would be explained to her.

Judge Jones also told her she is not allowed to have any contact with Smith's family.

In July of 2022, four people were shot during an outdoor gathering at the same apartment complex.

Jayden Ellington, 17, and Roctavia Edwards, 26, died at the hospital.